Ballia (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman appeared before the district magistrate here during a public grievance hearing, claiming she had been declared dead in land records, officials said on Thursday.

Sharda Devi, from Basantpur in Bairia tehsil, alleged that her relatives got her name removed from the land records by falsely showing her as deceased in 2023, transferring the inheritance to their names.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why Is India Sending Black Box of Crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft to US?.

She informed District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh that she is the only child of her late father, Raja Ram Singh and that her name was initially entered in revenue records after his death.

However, in 2023, her relatives allegedly manipulated the records to register themselves as legal heirs.

Also Read | Indian Student Aryan Singh Chandel Pursuing MBA in Germany Goes Missing, Family Approaches Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for Help.

Finding the complaint credible, the DM appointed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bairia to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within a week.

Singh assured that strict action, including the filing of an FIR, will be taken against those found guilty, "including revenue officials if the allegations are confirmed."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)