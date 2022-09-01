Bijnor (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A woman from Luhari Sarai locality was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her six months old son who she considered an obstacle in her love affair, police here said.

She dumped the body of the child in a drain.

A person had told police that his sister-in-law, Afshan, had killed her infant son and dumped him in a drain, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

At the tip off, the body of the child was recovered from the drain and sent for a post mortem, he said.

Afshan told the police during interrogation that she had an affair with a young man. Her husband Asif works in Saudi Arabia, police said.

In order to prove to his lover that she is unmarried, she killed her son Arhaan and dumped his body in the drain, Singh said.

The woman had initially accused a nine-year-old girl who lived in the neighbourhood of killing the child, he said.

