Meerut (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Himani Agrawal, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, on Monday visited the residence of a molestation survivor in the Mawana town of Meerut district and directed local police to take stringent action against those responsible.

The Commission had received a complaint from the survivor, who alleged that a group of miscreants regularly gather in a nearby abandoned house in her neighbourhood to drink alcohol and gamble. Their presence has made it increasingly unsafe for women and girls in the locality to step out of their homes, the complainant said.

According to the complainant, her elder daughter stopped going to school in 2023 due to repeated incidents of harassment, and now her younger daughter too has quit school for the same reason.

During her visit, Agrawal met the family and assured them that the Women's Commission stands with them. She immediately instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mawana to take strict and prompt action against the offenders.

Several local women also met the Commission member during her visit and shared similar concerns. They alleged that drug addicts and gamblers have created a reign of fear in the area, frequently engaging in acts of harassment. Despite multiple complaints submitted to the police, no concrete action has been taken so far, they said.

Agrawal stressed that ensuring girls' education and the safety of women is of the highest priority for the Commission.

"Those who threaten the dignity and safety of women will not be spared under any circumstances," she said.

