Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants supported the decision of the state government to conduct the examination in a single day.

The aspirants called off their protest over the UPPSC prelims after the government's decision.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Promises ‘Glorious’ State if MNS Comes to Power.

The UPPSC exam will now be conducted on December 22.

Pankaj Pandey, an aspirant told ANI, "We had submitted 4 memoranda earlier but no decision was taken. Following this, we called a major agitation on 11th November. The agitation has continued since then. Students were creating. Finally, the government took cognisance of this and we thank them for this. The government took a decision in our favour. We had two demands, for PCS and for RO/ARO. 100% of demands regarding PCS have been accepted. But there was a little confusion regarding RO/ARO. They then formed a committee for it. When the decision of the committee comes, we will decide our further course of action. As of now, we have called off our protest..."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Leave on 3-Nation-Visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana From November 16-21.

Another aspirant, Narendra Tiwari said that he is "satisfied" with the government's decision.

"We are satisfied with the decision of the Commission, Administration and Government. One remaining demand, regarding one shift exam for RO/ARO is yet to be received by us. A committee has been formed for it. We hope that the committee will decide in our favour... The students in my area believe that we need not protest there anymore. The protest has been completely called off.." he added.

Rajkumar Verma, a third aspirant highlighted that the District Magistrate and the Secretary visited them too.

"DM and Secretary came here yesterday. They decided to conduct the PCS exam on one day, and RO/ARO exam has been postponed. They have formed a committee for RO/ARO exam. We will decide the further course of action as per the decision of the committee...The PCS exam is scheduled to be held on 22nd December," he said.

Earlier, the Commission's release said that the exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

"In view of the nature of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service Examination, the Commission has decided in principle to conduct it on a single day, as was done earlier," stated the UPPSC in an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)