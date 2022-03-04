Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Almost three months after the Supreme Court refused to accept the Maharashtra panel's interim report on quota for OBCs in local body polls, the issue was raked up by the BJP in Maharashtra Assembly on Friday.

Maharashtra's former CM and LoP Devendra Fadvanis said that only promises will not work, stop the proceedings and hold a discussion on OBC reservation in the state assembly as well.

Also Read | Realme C35 India Launch Confirmed for March 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the opposition legislators started sloganeering inside the Assembly premises. Fadvanis in the state assembly said, "There should not be any elections of local bodies without the OBC reservation in Maharashtra."

Replying to Fadvanis, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "The government is also of the same view that no elections should be held without OBC reservation in the local body elections. We must come together on the issues rather than politicising it."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Only BJP Will Be Visible in UP After March 10, Says Yogi Adityanath.

Bhujbal also alleged that the Fadvanis govt did not do anything for the five years when it was in power in the state. He said, "Neither his government nor the Modi government at the Centre provided any data on the population of OBC." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)