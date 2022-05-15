Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh's former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday flayed a Tamil Nadu minister for taking a dig at Hindu-spUP's ex-deputy CM flays TN minister for linking Hindi-speaking people to 'pani-puri' sellers eaking people and linking them with "pani-puri" sellers in Coimbatore.

Sharma attacked TN Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, terming his Friday statement mocking Hindi-speaking people as one showing "his (the TN minister's) narrow mindset" and "lack of knowledge".

In his address to the 37th convocation of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Ponmudy had on Friday asserted that the state government will continue with the two-language formula as its policy and decried any alleged attempt of Hindi imposition.

Questioning claims that learning Hindi will fetch jobs, Ponmudy had asked who is selling 'pani puri' in the city (Coimbatore) now, an obvious reference to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.

“Many said you will get jobs if you learn Hindi. Is it so…look here in Coimbatore, who is selling pani puri. It is them (Hindi-speaking individuals),” Ponmudy had asserted while addressing the varsity convocation function.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Sharma said, "Languages can neither be divided by boundaries nor can it be confined within boundaries. Language does not need any advocacy."

"The usefulness of a language can be understood only by a person who understands the importance of the language. A person who knows more languages, his/her voice is more effective," he added.

Sharpening his attack, Sharma said, "Opposing Hindi may give some short-term political benefits but it will not help in realising the concept of 'sarve bhavantu sukhinaah' (let all be happy) and 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' (the world is one family)."

To blunt the Tamil Nadu stand against Hindi, Sharma cited the example of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and attributed his understanding of the people's issue to his knowledge of many languages.

"Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao knew nine Indian languages and seven foreign languages. And, it was the reason that he was able to emotionally connect with local residents of the place he used to visit," he said.

"The statement by the Tamil Nadu minister has not only insulted the majority of the Hindi-speaking people but also the language, which is called the 'bindi' of India," Sharma said.

The BJP leader also accused the Tamil Nadu minister of having a "narrow mindset".

"The statement by the Tamil Nadu minister shows his narrow mindset and one which shows lack of knowledge. A person should not be judged by his occupation, but by qualities," Sharma added.

The former UP deputy CM also advised Ponmudy to study Hindi, saying that only then, he will be able to understand its speciality and that he will experience happiness, and establish harmony between Hindi and Tamil.

Addressing the convocation function at Bharathiar University, presided over by state (Tamil Nadu) Governor R N Ravi, also the varsity Chancellor, Ponmudy had reiterated the ruling DMK's stand against the 'imposition' of Hindi.

Governor Ravi had sought to dismiss the claim, saying “there is no question of imposition of Hindi or any other language on anyone”.

In his address, Ponmudy had said he used the platform to highlight Tamil Nadu's sentiments over the language issue as the Governor would convey them to the Centre.

He had also recalled that English and Tamil have been in vogue in Tamil Nadu for long and that the same will continue while students were not against learning other languages, including Hindi.

