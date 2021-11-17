Noida, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's first air pollution control tower opened in Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

Located in the posh Sector 16A, the 20-metre-high tower with a diameter of nine metres can filter air in an area of one square kilometre around it, they said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

The tower has come up with joint efforts of the BHEL and the Noida Authority, the officials added.

It was inaugurated by Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the presence of minister Krishna Pal, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

"UP's first air pollution control tower was opened today in Sector 16 A by union min sh @DrMNPandeyMP in presence of MP @dr_maheshsharma & MLA @PankajSinghBJP. Built by joint efforts of @noida_authority & BHEL, it'll go a long way in reducing pollution levels in 1 Sq Km of nearby area," Maheshwari tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)