India News | UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Results Declared

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission on Monday declared the results of the civil services (main) examination for the selection of candidates for the IAS, IPS and other central services of Group A and B posts.

In a statement, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said the results were declared based on exams held from September 20 to 29.

The UPSC said the successful candidates in the main examination have qualified for the personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Groups A and B).

The candidature of these aspirants is provisional subject to them being found eligible in all respects, it said in the statement.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims such as age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA form at the time of their interview.

The candidates have been advised to keep the said documents ready with them. Those seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen etc., must also produce original certificates issued by the closing date of the application of the civil services (preliminary) examination -- March 6, 2024.

Dates of interviews of these candidates will be notified in due course. It will be held in the UPSC office at Dholpur House in New Delhi. The Schedule for the personality tests will be made available accordingly.