Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide, hours after her brother drowned in a nullah in Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Rekha was upset over her 19-year-old brother Sandeep's death and allegedly jumped into a water tank near her house.

Sandeep died after accidentally falling into the nullah overflowing with rainwater near his house at around 1 pm.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said.

