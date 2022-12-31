Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 31 (PTI) Distressed over her son's alleged harassment by two policemen, a widow here has sought permission for euthanasia from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Kanwaljeet Meena, in her 40s, has alleged that her son Bharat Meena (24) was being harassed by two cops at Railway Colony police station, identified as Shivraj Goswami and Ashok Singh.

Also Read | Modi-Government Set To Roll Out New Integrated Food Security Scheme on January 1; Over 81 Crore Beneficiaries To Get Free Food in 2023.

The woman claimed that she met Birla, who is the MP from Kota-Bundi constituency, on Wednesday at his camp office and submitted a memorandum to him.

She said he assured her of a fair investigation after hearing about her ordeal.

Also Read | WhatsApp Removes New Year Live Stream After Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Objects Over Incorrect Map of India; Apologises for 'Unintended Error'.

Kanwaljeet also submitted the memorandum to the chief minister through the additional district collector.

The woman, in her memorandum, said her son was arrested in a murder case in 2018 and claimed that he was acquitted by a court in June this year.

Following this, Bharat opened a tea stall at Kailashpuri in Kota junction, Kanwaljeet told PTI.

She alleged that Goswami and Singh had been harassing her son since he was released from prison and threatened to frame him for possessing illegal weapons.

The policemen frequently entered the woman's house on the pretext of inquiry and misbehaved with her and her mother, she alleged in the memorandum.

According to Kanwaljeet, the two policemen also implicated Bharat in a false case for thrashing a youth a few days ago.

A video of the same incident also surfaced on social media. However, her son was seen nowhere in it, she told PTI.

Following this, Bharat went underground 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer of Railway Colony police station area, DSP Shankar Lal refuted the allegation of harassing the widow's son Bharat and the policemen's untimely barging into her house.

Bharat was accused of thrashing and attacking a youth in a case and the police visited the house to call him to the station for interrogation, he said.

The DSP claimed the woman could not produce the court's order of her son's acquittal in the murder case.

At least 10 criminal cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code in Railway Colony and Bhimganjmandi police stations were lodged against Bharat, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)