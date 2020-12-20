New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in their Sunday editions highlighted the political scenario in West Bengal along with the news of the possible return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress party President.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the private sector to invest in the country has also been carried prominently. Interestingly, The Inquilab has carried the news of two men from the community being released after being arrested under Uttar Pradesh's "love jihad" law as its lead on page one whereas others have taken the issue in their inside pages.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The publication leads with the headline "Rahul may become Congress Chief again" in which it elaborates that amid recent dissent in the Congress, the party is likely to hold a string of meetings in which the name of new Party chief is likely to be finalised. The publication reports that Rahul Gandhi has indicated that he was willing to hold any responsibility that is allocated to him by the party.

The newspaper also gave prominent space to the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he stated that the whole world trusts India. In its report, the papers stated that with new laws being implemented, global narrative towards the country has changed. The news of Farmers' agitation has also been carried on its page.

The Inquilab: The newspaper leads with 'love jihad' issue with headline 'Men arrested in love jihad case released' in its detailed report published from Muradabad. The newspaper stated that the district court had released two men who were arrested at the beginning of the month under the new 'love jihad' law after a complaint by Bajrang Dal.

The newspaper also highlighted the West Bengal political scenario with the headline, '9 MLAs, 1 MP join BJP in Bengal' in which it added the BJP's claim that at the end of the next year's Assembly elections West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with West Bengal political news that many TMC members joining the BJP. It had also given prominent space to the news that 'Sonia Gandhi met senior Congress members' amid talks about change at the top.

The publication has also prominently highlighted the news "ED seized Farooq Abdullah property" in which it detailed that Enforcement Directorate has seized National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's Rs 11.85 crore property under a money laundering case against him. (ANI)

