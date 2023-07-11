New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which they discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking and security domains.

Garcetti, the 26th United States Ambassador to India, arrived in India in April and presented his credential to the President on May 11.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi As Sharad Pawar To Be Chief Guest at Award Event, Asks What Happened to Rs 70,000 Crore Scam by NCP?.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met @USAmbIndia, Eric Garcetti today. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM @narendramodi Ji's recent visit to the USA," Shah's office tweeted.

The US envoy met the home minister at the later's office in the North Block here.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Arms Trafficking Syndicate Operating From Madhya Pradesh, Notorious Supplier Who Smuggled Over 1,500 Weapons Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)