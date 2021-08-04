Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) Franklin Abbott, a renowned psychotherapist, poet and musician from the US, has donated around 1,100 books from his collection to Thane-based Institute of Oriental Study (IOS).

Director of the institute, Dr Vijay Bedekar, said that the books donated by Abbott would prove to be an asset for the research scholars.

Abbott had attended an international conference at the Joshi-Bedekar College run by the Vidya Prasarak Mandal here in 2019. He had visited the library of the college at that time and was impressed by the system put in place there, Dr Bedekar said.

He recently sent the books on various topics, including religion, arts, history, oriental study, tourism, literature, music.

According to Bedekar, a separate block would be created to keep these books at the library.

