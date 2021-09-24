Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Friday met with a delegation from the United States Embassy to discuss cooperation and strengthening ties between the US and the state.

While welcoming the delegation from US Embassy led by Director of the Embassy (North India) Michael Rosenthal that included Economic Officer Travis Coberly and Kavleen Chatwal, the Chief Secretary informed the delegation that Haryana has developed into a hub of higher education, industry and hotspot for investment, a state government release said.

Recently, the state had marked its presence during the Tokyo Olympics with sportspersons from Haryana fetching 30 to 40 per cent of the total medals bagged by the country, he added.

Giving information about the development that has taken place in the state in the field of higher education, Principal Secretary, Haryana Higher Education Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, who was also present said that apart from the government institutions of higher education, there are 23 private universities and another five are in the pipeline.

He said there is ample scope for exchange programmes, including internships, training, faculty exchange, semester exchange, etc. that can be facilitated between the US and Haryana. This will help to enhance the skill and knowledge at both the ends, he said.

While informing the delegation about the business climate of the state, Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Anurag Agarwal said there are ample opportunities offered by the state for investment due to the excellent business policies.

Due to its strategic location in north India, Haryana has a very good network of roads and railways making it a preferred destination for investment. As a result, major US-based MNCs have set up their businesses in the state, he said.

Rosenthal appreciated the industrial friendly policies of Haryana and said the state holds major opportunities for investors.

The diplomat said he was pleased to explore avenues of cooperation between US and Haryana in the future including those in education, trade, intellectual property, etc.

He said the delegation was visiting Haryana to understand the state's priorities and to extend cooperation at various levels.

Earlier, the delegation also called on Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in his office here.

