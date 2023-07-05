Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan here on Wednesday and both stressed on boosting cooperation between India and Washington, an official release said.

During the meeting at Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sandhwan said both countries can benefit from a mutual exchange of knowledge and technology in various fields.

He emphasized on strengthening the cooperation between India and the US in different sectors, including agriculture, industry and technology.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker asked Garcetti to encourage US companies to invest in Punjab while asserting that the state offers an investment-friendly environment.

Garcetti the United States of America has been continuously promoting strong bilateral cooperation with India, which will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

