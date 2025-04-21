New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome on Monday morning.

The Vances were received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Also Read | Kushinagar Road Accident: 5 Killed As Speeding Car Returning From Wedding Ceremony Crashes Into Tree in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra during their four-day trip to India.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding talks with the US Vice President.

Also Read | AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: BSEAP Likely To Declare Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at bse.ap.gov.in, Know Time and Other Details.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.

New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)