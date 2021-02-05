New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to use all defunct tube wells in the national capital for groundwater recharge.

"Groundwater levels in Delhi are depleting at an alarming rate, which is a matter of grave concern. The DJB has been instructed to use all defunct tube wells for groundwater recharge,” he said after a board meeting.

Besides, the utility will hire experts to help it improve groundwater levels, Jain said.

The DJB chairperson also announced the extension of the “Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna” under which the utility will provide free household connections in colonies where sewer lines have been laid.

"A lot of sewage flows into the Yamuna. This is in no way good for our environment and health. When more and more homes get legal sewer connections, we can nip this problem in the bud, thereby guaranteeing the basic minimum cleanliness across Delhi," he said.

Free household connections will be provided in around 50 such colonies.

The Board also approved a project for the rejuvenation of Tihar lake in Tihar village through treated effluent from a proposed sewage treatment plant. The project will cost around Rs 25 crore and will be completed in 12 months.

The Board also gave its consent for exploration of fresh water in Dwarka area and brackish water in the entire city by boring 16 tube wells in Pochanpur village, six tube wells in Ghumenhera village and four in Kakrola village.

The utility will also undertake the work of providing a water distribution system in Abul Fazal Enclave, part 1 blocks E to N in Okhla constituency and Shaheen Bagh in Okhla Constituency.

A lot of illegal bottling plants have been functioning in the area in the absence of a water supply network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)