Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply within six weeks from the Rajasthan authorities over a petition seeking ban on the use of pressure horns in vehicles to check noise pollution.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Arun Kumar Singh has fixed January 12 as the date for next hearing on the petition.

The petition was filed by an NGO, CUTS International.

The court issued notices to Departments of Home, Transport, Environment and the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board, along with the state chief secretary, asking them to submit their replies within six weeks, according to the order.

Currently, there exist various regulations on honking under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 and the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.

The petitioner has sought from the NGT to direct the state government to impose an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 in addition to the existing penalties on polluters for every act of noise pollution, according to a statement by the NGO.

