Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Police is launching an important project called "GP - DRASTI" (Gujarat Police - Drone Response and Aerial Surveillance Tactical Interventions).

According to a release, the main objective of this project is to reduce police response time and make the response more effective in any incident occurring in the state of Gujarat.

Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, while providing details of the project, stated that in any incident within Gujarat, the response time and the quality of the police response are very important. Currently, PCR vans are deployed for this purpose. However, these vans take time to reach the incident site. To reduce this time and enable quicker action, the Gujarat Police has decided to utilize drones.

Under this project, when an incident is reported on Police Control Number 100, the Police Control Room will notify both the PCR van and the drone base station. As a result, along with the PCR van, a drone will also be immediately dispatched to the incident location.

In a 10-day pilot experiment in Surat and Ahmedabad, it was found that drones reached the incident site in less than half the time compared to PCR vans -- sometimes in just 2 to 2.5 minutes.

The footage captured by the drone will be available in real time to officials at the drone base station, enabling them to assess the situation quickly and plan an appropriate deployment of police forces. This will allow for rapid assessment and effective action in response to incidents.

Following the success of the pilot project, the process of drone procurement has begun. Eight drones have already been received, and more than 18 additional drones will be procured soon. In the first phase, this system will be implemented in 33 police stations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot -- areas with relatively higher crime rates.

A six-day training program has been organized at Karai to implement this project. After the training is completed, the project will first be launched in eight police stations in Ahmedabad. As more drones become available, it will be expanded to Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

Through this project, the Gujarat Police aim to reduce response time and further strengthen the state's security system. (ANI)

