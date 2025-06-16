Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): An alleged cow smuggler was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said on Monday.

The miscreant in the incident, which took place on Sunday evening, was identified as one Yameen. SP Rakesh Kumar stated that police opened fire in an act of self-defence and further stated that a search has been initiated for other associates of the miscreant.

"In the Bhavanpur Police Station limits, the police tried to check a few suspicious people... suddenly, fire was opened on the police team...In an act of self-defence, one of the miscreants named Yameen, who was involved in cow smuggling was shot. His associates are being searched for... several instruments, including knives, have been found on him..." said the police official.

On May 17, another cow smuggler was injured in a police encounter near the Purvanchal Expressway toll under Gosainganj police station limits in Lucknow, said DCP South Nipun Agarwal.

"On May 5, near the Purvanchal Expressway toll in Gosainganj police station area, information was received about a 12-tyre truck. Police recovered around 20 cattle from it. CCTV footage showed that the cow smugglers had escaped in a car," said DCP Agarwal.

He added that police later received information that the accused were passing through the area. "When the police tried to stop a white-coloured car in which the accused was travelling, one of them opened fire at the police. In retaliation, police fired back, and the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

"The injured accused has been identified as Shoaib. "More than 8 FIRs are registered against him," Agarwal said, adding that the two other individuals accompanying Shoaib in the car managed to escape.

In another incident on May 6 from Agra, a murder accused was killed in retaliatory firing by the Agra Police during an operation to arrest him and two others in connection with a murder case. Police personnel also suffered injuries in the encounter. (ANI)

