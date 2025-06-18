Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), June 18 (ANI): Municipal Council Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari on Wednesday said that the city of Sambhal is being equipped with a robust CCTV surveillance network, with over 220 cameras being installed at 60 locations across sensitive and high-traffic locations to enhance public safety and city monitoring.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "The Development Committee meeting chaired by the District Magistrate has already approved a budget of Rs 2 crore for the surveillance initiative. Under this project, Nagar Palika Council Sambhal is installing a total of 227 cameras, including 10 ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, 8 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras, and the rest across areas under Kotwali and Sambhal police stations."

"All cameras are IP-enabled and fitted with voice recording features. A central control room is being developed at the ASP's office, and this will be connected to monitoring stations at Tehsil, Nagar Palika premises, and other city checkpoints," he added.

Harshit Sharma, associated with Cyber Lens Firm, the agency executing the project, told ANI that cameras are being installed at 60 identified locations, including major roads, traffic intersections, and city entry-exit points.

"These cameras are being installed at sixty identified locations, including major roads, intersections, and entry-exit points. Work has been completed at around thirty sites so far. Once all installations are done, a centralised control room will be set up where feeds from all cameras will be accessible," he said.

He further added, "Cameras have also been installed around Jama Masjid and other sensitive locations in the city. Of the total 224 cameras, 206 are fixed lens cameras for general surveillance, while 8 are PTZ cameras with wide coverage capability."

Sharma added that the system ensures dual recording--one at the location and another at the control room--enabling better citywide surveillance, efficient traffic regulation, and prompt response in case of emergencies.

Tiwari also mentioned that the municipal control room would eventually be integrated with services related to e-governance, solid waste management, flood response, and other civic utilities.

"In special situations, senior officials will be able to access the camera feeds. This will significantly aid in maintaining law and order, as well as improve service delivery across the city," he said. (ANI)

