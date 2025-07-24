Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday with MPs, MLAs, and senior officials to discuss upcoming road infrastructure projects across all assembly constituencies in the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, according to an official statement from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister interacted with public representatives to understand the specific road development needs of their respective constituencies and urged them to submit proposals aligned with the region's aspirations. He assured that proposals submitted would be acted upon swiftly and on a priority basis.

The meeting, held at the Annexe Bhawan Auditorium, began with a digital presentation on the upcoming road projects in the Gorakhpur-Basti region. Senior officials from the Public Works Department briefed the Chief Minister on the status of proposals under consideration. After reviewing the status of projects constituency-wise, CM Yogi held detailed discussions with public representatives to outline plans and directed PWD officials accordingly.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significant strides made by the government in strengthening interstate and four-lane connectivity, noting that the Gorakhpur-Basti region is already witnessing its benefits.

Stressing the need to further bolster road infrastructure, he said the PWD must treat all road-related proposals from public representatives with utmost seriousness. He directed that the priority for these projects be finalised in consultation with the public representatives. He said, "Roads identified as high-priority should have their estimates prepared first, followed by a prompt start to construction. Other road projects should then be taken up in a phased manner."

CM Yogi also emphasised that projects benefiting a larger population must be given precedence. He said, "Urban roads should be included under the CM Grid Scheme for systematic development."

He strictly instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of all road projects without compromising on quality. Public representatives were encouraged to monitor the progress of works in their constituencies to maintain quality standards and the pace of execution.

Addressing concerns raised by public representatives about flood-damaged roads, the Chief Minister directed PWD officials to prepare a special action plan for strengthening road infrastructure in flood-prone areas. He also allowed the use of Disaster Relief Funds for this purpose, if necessary.

Senior officials from the Tourism Department also shared updates on tourism development initiatives at various religious sites. In response, the Chief Minister directed the PWD to ensure seamless road connectivity to all temples and religious destinations where tourism development is ongoing or planned. He instructed that any proposal submitted by public representatives in this regard should be processed promptly and estimates prepared without delay to initiate work.

CM Yogi noted that the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions are emerging with a renewed identity of growth and development. He described public representatives as the true brand ambassadors of progress in their constituencies and urged them to remain connected with the public, understand their developmental aspirations, and convey appropriate proposals to the government. He reiterated that public convenience, safety, and prosperity are central to all government policies and emphasised the need for representatives to monitor and resolve any bottlenecks in ongoing development projects actively.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, State Minister Vijayalakshmi Gautam, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, as well as public representatives from the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions.

Also present were Principal Secretary PWD Ajay Chauhan, Principal Secretary Tourism Mukesh Meshram, and PWD HoD Ashok Dwivedi. (ANI)

