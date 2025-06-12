Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday will distribute financial assistance worth nearly Rs 21 crore to 431 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana for the financial year 2025-26. The event will take place on Friday at Shivbaba Maidan in Ambedkar Nagar.

As part of the support, 408 beneficiaries will receive Rs 5 lakh each, while demo cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh will be handed over to selected individuals. The entire amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through DBT.

Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, the Yogi government has approved financial assistance for 11,690 beneficiaries across all 75 districts of the state for the financial year 2025-26. A total amount of Rs 5.61 billion (Rs 561.86 crore) will be distributed to support families affected by farm-related accidents.

The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, launched on 14 September 2019, has seen a steady rise in budget allocation over the years. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Yogi government initially allocated Rs 500 crore for the scheme. Since then, the budget for supporting farmers and their families has continued to increase with each passing year.

According to a state government release, the Yogi government is always standing with farmers in both happiness and sorrow. In case of death or disability of a farmer in an accident, the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana has become a support for the dependents and families. In any unfortunate incident, the dependent family faces a financial crisis, causing many problems in their daily life.

The release further states that at such a difficult time, the Yogi government is providing support to these families through this scheme. The scheme was implemented on 14 September 2019. Under it, there is a provision to give up to five lakh rupees in case of accidental death or disability. (ANI)

