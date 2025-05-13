Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the state's preparedness and response plan following alerts over the H5 Avian Influenza virus.

H5 Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects birds, particularly poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

It is caused by influenza A viruses, and the "H5" refers to one of the subtypes of these viruses, specifically, H5N1, which is among the most well-known and dangerous forms.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Adityanath also held a meeting with departmental ministers and officials regarding the presentation of the PWD.

Earlier on Monday, in a significant step towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as an 'Advanced and Industrial State' and achieving the goal of a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy,' CM Yogi Adityanath-led government introduced a new scheme to promote eco-friendly industrial units.

According to a press release, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched this initiative to facilitate the establishment of industrial units in the authorised areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts.

Under the new scheme, 55 industrial plots in Sectors 29, 32, and 33 will be allocated. As stated in the release, this move is expected to accelerate the development of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (Phase-1) and expedite the implementation of the Master Plan-2041.

The scheme specifically targets non-polluting industries, enabling the establishment of toy, apparel, and furniture parks, units under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Over 240 types of non-polluting industries are eligible to set up units under this scheme.

The scheme's application process has begun and will continue until May 29. Of the 55 plots, 50 are up to 8,000 square meters, starting from 300 square meters. Larger plots are designated for toy parks, apparel parks, and general industrial use. The largest plot, located in Sector 32 (Plot No. 68A), measures 17,020 square meters. The reserved price for the plots starts at Rs 64.16 lakh, with the premium for the largest plot set at Rs 22.91 crore.

The scheme will allocate plots for various categories, including apparel and toy parks, handicrafts, ODOP units, furniture manufacturing parks, MSMEs, and general industrial use. Industries under the general category, such as pulse mills, X-ray machine manufacturing, and telecommunication equipment production, will also be eligible. (ANI)

