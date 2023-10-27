Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Mirzapur district on Friday.

At least five people, including two children and a woman, were killed today after a bus, which was on its way from Mirzapur to Matawar overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. A total of 35 passengers were travelling in the bus, an official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day or Chhattisgarh Sthapna Diwas.

The Chief Minister has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, a statement from the Chief Minister's office read.

The Chief Minister instructed district authorities to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Fight: Clash Erupts Between Passengers Over Limited Standing Space, People Rally To Protect Elderly Man (Watch Video).

This accident took place on Halia Dadri Road in the Santnagar police station area.

Sixteen passengers suffered minor injuries, while 10 were serious injuries, District Magistrate Mirzapur Priyanka Niranjan said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, she said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)