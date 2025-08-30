Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Circuit House in Varanasi (Kashi), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, on Saturday, according to a release. CM Yogi personally heard the grievances of over 100 residents and directed officials to ensure speedy redressal.

The release said that CM Yogi Adityanath visited each complainant, received their applications, and handed them to the concerned officials--including the Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and District Magistrate--while instructing them to resolve the issues promptly and provide feedback.

The grievances ranged from sewer connections, road construction and land disputes to demands for compensation, a digital library for the blind, and affordable halls for artists. Complaints related to police functioning and revenue matters were also raised.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's foremost aim is to "serve, protect and respect citizens" and stressed that efforts are continuously being made to bring happiness to every household.

During the interaction, Yogi also engaged with children accompanying complainants, asking about their studies and encouraging them to work hard for a bright future.

Government ministers, local representatives, and senior administrative and police officials were present at the Janata Darshan, said the release.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur after his visit to Varanasi.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that people face no inconvenience during the crisis.

CM Yogi directed divisional and district officials to remain on constant alert and make timely arrangements for food, water, health services, and shelter for the affected population. He stressed the special focus on cattle feed, clean drinking water, and medical supplies, while ordering adequate stockpiles of medicines, anti-snake venom, and anti-rabies vaccines in flood-hit villages.

Chief Minister Yogi assured that the state government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of disaster and emphasised accelerating relief and rescue operations to provide immediate assistance to the victims. (ANI)

