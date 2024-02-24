Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a major decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the cancellation of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 held on February 17 and 18. He directed for a fresh examination to be conducted within the next 6 months with utmost transparency.

The decision came following a review of the investigation by the STF and the actions taken thus far regarding the examination.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Doctor Tries to Rape Woman Seeking Nurse Job in Lakhimpur, Arrested.

Reiterating his firm stance on transparency and fairness of exams, the Chief Minister stated, "Playing with the hard work of the youth and compromising the integrity of examinations will not be tolerated. Stringent action will be taken against those responsible."

Following the Chief Minister's directive, the Home Department has also issued an order to cancel the examination.

Also Read | Vijayadharani Quits Congress: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Joins BJP in Delhi (Watch Video).

As per the issued order, after careful examination of the facts and information pertaining to the police recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, 2024, the government has decided, in accordance with the highest standards of integrity and transparency, to cancel this examination. The Recruitment Board has been instructed to proactively pursue legal measures, including the initiation of First Information Reports (FIRs), in response to any instances of negligence.

The government has decided to get the case investigated by STF, and has issued clear instructions to take the strictest action against the persons or institutions found guilty. Additionally, instructions have been given to conduct fresh examinations within six months, ensuring comprehensive fairness. Moreover, candidates will be provided with free transportation facilities through the services of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.

In response to concerns raised regarding the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination - 2023, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on February 11, the Chief Minister has decided to get the matter investigated. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Appointment and Personnel has issued an order to this effect.

In light of the information and complaints received by the government regarding the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination - 2023 held on February 11, it has been decided that a thorough examination of complaints will be conducted at the government level to uphold the integrity and transparency of the examination process.

The order specifies that if anyone wants to bring to notice any kind of complaint regarding this examination or facts affecting its sanctity, they should submit their full name, address, and evidence to the email address of the Department of Personnel and Appointment at secyappoint@nic.in by February 27th. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)