New Delhi, February 24: Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu Vijayadharani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP incharge to oversee preparation for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon were present. Party's coincharge for the state Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy was also present.

Vijayadharani earlier in the day informed that she resigned from the primary membership of Congress through a post on X. "I am resigning from the primary membership and related posts held by me in the Congress party," she said. Vibhakar Shastri Quits Congress: Grandson of Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Resigns From Congress Party.

Congress MLA Vijayadharani Joins BJP

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Vijayadharani joins BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eTnkJx2oJe — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

She also shared her resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Vijayadharani, a three-time legislator, was elected from the Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari District. Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: I Am Joining BJP, Says Former Maharashtra CM (Watch Videos).

The development is being seen as a blow to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. The BJP is seeking to strengthen its base in states where it is relatively weak. Congress is part of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)