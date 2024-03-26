Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at the temple and presented offerings to the temple priest on the occasion.

Visuals also show Chief Minister Yogi taking part in singing devotional songs along with the other devotees.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and wished for happiness and peace.

CM Yogi Adityanath earlier wished all citizens a happy and auspicious Holi, saying that festivals should be symbols of harmony, peace, and equality.

CM Yogi remarked, "There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too."He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation. Emphasising the need to dissolve differences among people, the Chief Minister pointed out that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving the rich heritage of Holi, spanning thousands of years and rooted in epochs like Satyayug and passing it down to future generations.

Holi is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

