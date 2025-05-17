Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): A suspected cow smuggler was injured in a police encounter near the Purvanchal Expressway toll under Gosainganj police station limits in Lucknow, said DCP South Nipun Agarwal on Saturday.

"On May 5, near the Purvanchal Expressway toll in Gosainganj police station area, information was received about a 12-tyre truck. Police recovered around 20 cattle from it. CCTV footage showed that the cow smugglers had escaped in a car," said Agarwal.

He added that police later received information that the accused were passing through the area. "When the police tried to stop a white-coloured car in which the accused was travelling, one of them opened fire at the police. In retaliation, police fired back, and the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg."

The injured accused has been identified as Shoaib. "More than 8 FIRs are registered against him," Agarwal said, adding that the two other individuals accompanying Shoaib in the car managed to escape.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

In another incident on May 6 from Agra, a murder accused was killed in retaliatory firing by the Agra Police during an operation to arrest him and two others in connection with a murder case. Police personnel also suffered injuries in the encounter.

According to Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the accused, who died in the hospital after getting injured in an encounter with the police, has been identified as Aman, who, along with his brother Sumit and Farooq, was involved in murdering Yogesh Chaudhary, owner of Balaji Jewellers.

"Two people were involved in the loot at the deceased's shop. One of them, named Aman, who had fired shots during the crime, was injured during an encounter with police this morning. He died in the hospital. His brother Sumit was also involved in the incident. Another person named Farooq was seen driving a motorbike with Aman and Sumit pillion riding," Kumar told reporters.

The Commissioner stated that the motorbike belonged to Hemant, who informed on the three accused. Farooq, who has a reward worth Rs 50,000 in his name, remains absconding, he said, adding that the police have recovered stolen goods, including gold, from the accused, who are all residents of a village that falls under the Jagdishpura Thana. (ANI)

