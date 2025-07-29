Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Large numbers of devotees thronged ancient temples across the state on Tuesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Nag Panchami, a festival observed with deep devotion during the holy month of Sawan.

In Prayagraj, devotees flocked to the historic Shri Nagvasuki Temple since early morning to perform rituals and offer milk and flowers to the serpent deity. The temple, situated on the banks of the Ganga, is one of the most prominent centres for Nag Panchami celebrations in northern India.

Similarly, in Ayodhya, devotees visited the Pracheen Sheshavtar Shri Laxman Temple in significant numbers to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Naga Panchami, the portals of Nagchandreshwar Mandir in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh opened at midnight. The portals of this temple are opened only once a year on this auspicious occasion.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also had darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar at this temple.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "It is a matter of good fortune for all of us that we have had the darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar once in a year on this land in the entire country. I have been coming here for many years, and now the number of visitors has increased significantly."

He added, "The administration has made excellent arrangements so that everyone can have darshan. However, next year we will need to consider the arrangements more carefully to make it better."

He also thanked the collector and administration for making good arrangements at the temple and prayed that the blessings of Lord Nagchandreshwar remain with everyone.

Nag Panchami, traditionally observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Shravan month, holds immense religious importance in Hinduism across India. It will be celebrated on July 29 this year. Devotees worship Nag Devta (the serpent god) and offer prayers for the well-being and welfare of their families. (ANI)

