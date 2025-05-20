Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Five persons involved in stealing passenger luggage at Aligarh Junction railway station were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Railway Security Force (RSF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), Aligarh, said the officials.

The suspects were apprehended near the exit gate of Aligarh Junction, under a Pilkhan tree, while carrying stolen baggage. Authorities recovered gold and silver jewellery valued at over Rs 10 lakh from them. The recovered items include two gold rings, two bangles, one tops, one locket, two pairs of earrings, one bracelet, three pairs of silver anklets, two pairs of anklets, and one chain.

"The arrested individuals identified themselves as Pankaj from Ramghat Road, Mahuakheda, Aligarh; Gauri from Purani Puliya, Nagla Man Singh, District Aligarh; Nawab from Devi Nagla, Gali Mahua Kheda, Aligarh; Bhagwati Prasad from Village Vinamai, Atrauli, Aligarh; and Yadram from Lekhraj Nagar, Mahuakheda, District Aligarh", said the Police

The suspects were taken to the GRP police station in Aligarh. Several theft cases involving passenger luggage were resolved following the arrests. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in Mathura, a bank employee identified as Abhinav Saxena was arrested by Mathura Police for allegedly stealing money from the Banke Bihari temple.

As per the court order, the money which is donated to the temple is counted every month. After the money was counted, it was found that Abhinav Saxena, who was an employee of Canara Bank, had stolen Rs 9.38 lakh, and the stolen money was found in the Dampier Nagar branch of the bank.

Abhinav Saxena, who works in the bank's loan department, was found stealing money in the temple. The police arrested the accused and an FIR was filed against him after the temple administration complained.(ANI)

