Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): A criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head sustained gunshot injuries in Agra in the early hours of Friday during an encounter with police. He was among three miscreants arrested today for their alleged involvement in looting a city-based jeweller earlier this week, police said today.

The injured, identified as notorious criminal Ajay alias Pintu was shot in the leg when he was trying to flee in the area falling under the Sikandra police station in the city.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Headmaster of Government School Suspended for Throwing Acid on Girl Student in Jodichikkenahalli, Complaint Lodged.

According to officials, at about 1:30 am today miscreants fired on a police team near the JCB intersection in Police Station Sikandra area. In retaliatory action, Ajay alias Pintu was shot in his left leg by police.

Suraj Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra City said, "Three accused in connection with the October 24 looting incident of a businessman were arrested by police teams. Ajay alias Pintu, who had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was injured in the encounter. He has been hospitalised and getting treatment at S N Medical College. More action is being taken in this case."

Also Read | Bihar: Stone Pelting in Saran During Immersion of Durga Idols, Police Force Deployed.

"Jewellery and cash looted from the jeweller's showroom have been recovered from the miscreants. Further action is being taken in the case," the DCP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)