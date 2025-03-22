Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): One person was killed while four others were injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, on Saturday.

Anshika Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bareilly South told ANI that the dead body of one person was retrieved from the spot.

"This morning, we received information that the wall of a brick kiln had collapsed. After that, a rescue operation was launched. In this operation, four people were successfully rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. The body of one person was retrieved in a deceased state," SP Verma said.

Rajeev, a minor worker who got injured in the accident said, "The wall of the brick kiln had collapsed. Four people were saved, and one was crushed under the wall, resulting in their death."

Another worker said that the deceased person was trapped under the wall debris for approximately five hours until the rescue operation began.

"The wall collapsed at around 8 AM today. The owner of the kiln had already fled by the morning. Between 8 AM and approximately 1 PM, a person was trapped under the debris," she said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Lucknow Police killed one accused in an encounter, who was involved in the gang rape and murder of a woman near the Malihabad area, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The woman was en route to her brother's house in Chinhat when the accused took the wrong route to the Malihabad area where she was raped and murdered, police said.

The police had already arrested the other accused, Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi, however, Ajay Dwivedi absconded from the spot. Police had announced a Rs 1 lakh bounty on him.

The police on Friday evening received information from an informer that Ajay was about to flee from Lucknow. Police established a checking post near Devam Hotel and spotted the accused around 9:30 pm, DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said."

When an attempt was made to stop a suspect riding a motorcycle, he tried to flee, but his motorcycle skidded... He fired at the police. Police fired in self-defence," DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

The accused was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, DCP added. (ANI)

