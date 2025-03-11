A tragic wall collapse at an under-construction warehouse buried a mother and son on March 11, killing the son and critically injuring the mother. The structure, reportedly illegal, stored heavy tiles without proper support, leading to the accident. Locals blame negligent authorities and land mafias for rampant illegal construction. A video shared by news agency IANS captures the aftermath, showing debris scattered across the site. Ghaziabad House Collapse: Woman Killed, Daughters Injured After Dilapidated House Collapses in Lakshmi Garden Colony Due to Heavy Rains.

Ghaziabad Wall Collapse:

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A wall collapse in an under-construction building buried a mother and son. The son died, while the mother is critical. The illegal warehouse stored heavy tiles without support, causing the collapse. Locals blame land mafias and lack of municipal… pic.twitter.com/qm2fXLVgn8 — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2025

