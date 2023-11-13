Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Inspector Satish Kumar, a Quarter Master from the 4th Battalion of the PAC unit in Prayagraj, was allegedly shot dead outside his residence here, officials said on Monday.

According to police, an unidentified gunman shot Inspector Kumar outside his residence in Manas Nagar, Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow.

"Late evening on Sunday, information was received on 112 that an unknown person outside his residence had shot at Satish Kumar Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police South Vineet Kumar Jaiswal said.

"Immediately senior officials reached the spot. Based on the complaint given by the family members, a case has been registered," he said, adding that a probe has been launched.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

