Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned the highest grant in the country of about Rs 740 crore under various heads.

The grant amount will be used to enhance the quality of research in UP's universities, promote innovation and renovate ramshackle buildings of old institutions.

The grant will be used to upgrading the quality of higher educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh by ensuring their compliance with the prescribed parameters and standards.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Yojana, grants have been provided for new government model colleges in underserved areas in order to have the minimum Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) identified.

The scheme aims to provide financial support to higher education institutions in states in order to ensure equitable development of all.

By the end of 2026, the plan is to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) to 35 percent. This grant will be used to develop infrastructure for digital education methods in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative also aims to provide various opportunities for higher education in the state for socially disadvantaged communities.

The allocated grant will be utilized to get women, members of minority communities as well as SC/ST/OBC, enrolled in higher education institutions of the state.

The grant has been provided to six universities of Uttar Pradesh, out of the 26 universities identified nationwide under the Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU).

These include Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand University in Jhansi, Lucknow University in Lucknow, Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut.

Each university has been allocated a fund of Rs 100 crore rupees.

Similarly, as part of the strengthening of universities nationwide, eight universities of Uttar Pradesh out of the 52 identified across the country have been granted funds.

This includes Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Agra, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur, Mahatma Shakumbhari University in Saharanpur, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, each receiving Rs 20 crore rupees.

Additionally, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur has been allocated Rs 19,99,99,000, Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University in Prayagraj received Rs 19,99,97,000, Jananayak Chandrashekhar University in Ballia received Rs 13,38,90,000, and Siddharth University in Kapilvastu received Rs 6,53,11,262. (ANI)

