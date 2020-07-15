Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 1,685 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday.

There are 14,628 active coronavirus cases in the state and 25,743 patients have been discharged to date, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Immediate Removal of Guna District Collector and SP After Dalit Couple Consume Pesticide While Resisting Eviction, Video Goes Viral.

At least 1,012 people in the state have succumbed to the coronavirus so far.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

Also Read | 40 Indian Fishermen, Who Were Stranded in Iran Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Return Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)