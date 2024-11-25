Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): A day after ruckus and violence erupted after a stone pelting incident at a survey team in the Sambhal district, security has been heightened near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the area to maintain order and prevent any escalation of violence following the initial incident.

Visuals from the area near the mosque show security deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers and metal detectors to maintain the level of security for local regulations.

Also Read | Thane Pharma Factory Fire Update: Worker Injured in Blaze at Pharmaceutical Unit in Anand Nagar MIDC.

Police officials in the area could also be seen patrolling the area to deter any criminal activity and maintain order, and ensure the safety of people and property by offering a visible security presence.

These measures come to effect after a survey team that had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district on Sunday morning amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements."

Also Read | Hyderabad: Minor Girl Admitted With Splinter Injury Allegedly Dies of Anaesthesia Overdose at Anand Eye Hospital in Habsiguda, Investigation Underway.

Three people were killed and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in a clash that broke out during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday morning.

"The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The deputy collector's foot was fractured. The Circle Officer (CO) was injured. A total of three people are confirmed dead in the firing. The situation is under control, and we are speaking to with their representatives," Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen, he added.

Police had to use tear gas and appeal the stone pelters in a bid to control the situation in the area.

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process.

Following the violence, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar reached the site of the stone pelting incident on Sunday along with other officials to control the situation.

The stone-pelting incident targeting the survey team in Sambhal escalated and led to vehicles being set on fire and significant property damage in the area.

The survey of the mosque was however successfully completed despite the chaos on Sunday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar said, asserting that stringent action would be taken against the accused after their identification.

Senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain spoke to ANI yesterday about the survey and said that in compliance with the Court's order issued on November 19, the second-day survey was conducted on Sunday by the Advocate Commissioner.

He confirmed that all features were examined, and the videography and photography as directed by the Court were completed. Jain added that the survey has now concluded, and the report will be submitted to the court by November 29.

DGP of Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar said that a survey was being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court.

Following the incident, A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, officials said.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "After the survey was completed, stone pelting started by three groups from three directions. The police used tear gas and plastic bullets to handle the situation. Another group started setting vehicles on fire and also began firing."

The survey of the mosque was being conducted peacefully in presence of police force, following court orders, when a mob gathered at the site and started pelting stones at the survey team and security personnel.

"The survey was conducted between 7 am and 11 am, as per court directions. The process was initially peaceful with adequate police deployment. However, some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2000-3000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again," Divisional Commissioner Singh told ANI earlier.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was carried out on November 19 in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)