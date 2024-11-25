Hyderabad, November 25: In a tragic turn of events, a minor girl from Ramachandrapuram has reportedly died due to an anaesthesia overdose during treatment at Anand Eye Hospital in Habsiguda, Hyderabad. The girl was admitted to the hospital after a small piece of wood accidentally entered her eye while playing. During the procedure, her condition deteriorated, and she was subsequently transferred to another private hospital. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead late on November 23. Following the incident, a case has been registered against the hospital, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the girl was initially treated at Anand Eye Hospital in Habsiguda on the night of November 22. She had been playing with a wooden stick when a small splinter went into her eye. The parents immediately took her to the hospital, where she was given treatment for the injury. However, the situation took a devastating turn when the child fell unconscious during the procedure, which led the parents to believe that the anaesthesia administered was responsible for her worsening condition. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Strangles 19-Year-Old Pregnant Wife to Death After Months of Abuse in Balapur, Investigation Underway.

The girl's parents were reportedly alarmed by her deteriorating health and requested immediate medical attention. As her condition worsened, she was transferred to another private hospital for further treatment. As per the report, despite the medical intervention, the girl was declared brain dead with little to no chance of recovery. The police were alerted, and the family sought their assistance in investigating the cause of the tragic incident, leading to the registration of a case against the hospital. Hyderabad Shocker: Instagram Friend Rapes Minor, ‘Marries’ Her Before Killing Her to Avoid Suspicion; 3 Arrested.

Nacharam police inspector Rudvir Kumar confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, but no official conclusions have been drawn regarding the cause of the girl's death. The girl had been brain-dead upon arrival at the second hospital, as reported. The cause of her condition remains under investigation, with authorities working to confirm whether the anaesthesia overdose directly led to her tragic demise.

