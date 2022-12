Kanpur, December 17: A viral video where a woman thrashed a man on Friday over a dispute surfaced on the internet. As per the visuals, a woman was seen beating a man as she tore his clothes in a park who she claimed was her husband while people around were recording the video. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naubasta Kanpur Nagar Abhishek Pandey said the man was a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable.

"The man in the video that surfaced on the internet was a GRP constable. The video was examined and both of them were questioned. It then came to light that the incident happened near Hansapuram water park. Both of them are husband and wife," said ACP Abhishek Pandey. He added that the man was earlier suspended from GRP by the UP police. Viral Video: Woman Thrashes, Abuses Husband, Tears His Clothes in Public Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Kanpur.

"The man was earlier suspended from GRP by the UP police after an application was submitted by the woman who can be seen in the video," added ACP Abhishek Pandey. He said that necessary actions will be taken in the matter. Further details are awaited.

Woman Thrashed Young Man in Kanpur Park

Earlier on November 29, a woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area of Delhi. As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Her Husband Beaten by Local Goons in Jalaun, Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away.

