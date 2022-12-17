A woman abused, thrashed her husband and tore his clothes in a park on suspicion of an extra-marital affair while onlookers recorded the entire incident. The video of the incident that happened in Kanpur on Friday morning is going viral on social media. According to reports, the man in the video is constable Durgesh Sonkar and the woman is his second wife. Durgesh was sacked two months ago, based on his wife's complaint, who alleged that Durgesh had married her despite being with his first wife. Police is investigating the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Her Husband Beaten by Local Goons in Jalaun, Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

