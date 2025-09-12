Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A woman and her partner were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Bulandshahr for allegedly strangling her husband with a dupatta, according to officials

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Shanker Prasad, the woman had been having an affair for the past two years, and both of them have confessed to the crime. A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"In PS BB Nagar limits, a woman killed her husband with the help of her lover. Both the accused were arrested and interrogated, and they both confessed to the crime. They used a dupatta to strangle the deceased. A case has been registered against them under Section 103 of the BNS," SP City Shankar Prasad told ANI.

"The woman had an affair with her lover for the last two years, the husband was in between, so to remove him they killed him," he added.

Earlier on August 24, one person died and two others were injured after a man allegedly attacked a family in Nagchauri village under the Mishrauliya police station area, as per the UP Police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Kumar said the injured, a mother and daughter, were taken to the hospital, while the father died at the scene.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused Mukesh and others involved in the incident, and a case has been registered.

Additional SP Kumar told ANI, "This evening, we received information that a person named Mukesh has stabbed three people in Nagchauri village under the Mishrauliya PS area and injured them. On reaching the spot, we saw that two people were injured, a mother and a daughter. They were immediately sent to the hospital in an ambulance. But the father, Ramkala, who is 45 years old, died on the spot." (ANI)

