Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar, has laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Sangod Assembly constituency of Kota district.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Birla highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening water supply and infrastructure in the region. He said that work to provide water to every farm and tap to every household has already begun and asserted that tap water will reach every house in the coming two years.

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"The work of providing water to every farm and tap to every house has started in Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency. In two years, water taps will reach every house. Water will reach every farm through surface water. Every assembly has been connected with road connectivity," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further stated that these initiatives are being undertaken to ensure long-term water security and to improve connectivity across the constituency, adding that the focus remains on strengthening basic infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas.

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Furthermore, State Minister Heeralal Nagar also termed the projects as a major boost to development in the Sangod Assembly segment.

"Today, in Sangod assembly constituency, we have received the gift of development projects worth Rs 150 crore for a 100-bed hospital, bridge, and road," Nagar told reporters.

He added that the projects would significantly enhance healthcare access, improve transportation infrastructure, and contribute to overall regional development.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by local representatives and residents, who welcomed the announcement of the projects aimed at improving basic amenities and infrastructure in the area.

Meanwhile, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan landed at the Jaipur International Airport on Saturday for a day-long official visit to the state capital. Upon his arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, alongside other senior dignitaries.

The Vice-President is visiting the city to participate in multiple events, including an academic convocation and the 23rd Cancer Survivors program.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in a post on X said, "Vice-President Shri CP Radhakrishnan was warmly welcomed at Jaipur International Airport upon his arrival by the Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, and other dignitaries." (ANI)

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