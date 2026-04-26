Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Rajasthan Police have cracked down on organised crime linked to a firing incident in Sujangarh. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

The key accused in the case, Krishna Singh, linked to the high-profile 'JDJ Jewellers' firing incident, has been arrested after three years. He is an active member of the Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan gang and was wanted in multiple cases involving extortion, firing, and murder.

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Along with him, another offender, Laxman Singh, who is named in 27 cases, was also arrested. He had become a major concern for the Vaishali Nagar and Makrana police.

The Rajasthan Police claimed that they will track him from anywhere. They said, "We will track you down even from the depths of the underworld."

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The AGTF's action is being seen as a major success against organised crime. Police are now interrogating both accused to uncover the gang's network and other criminal activities.

An official said the team was led by Platoon Commander Sohan Singh, with key contributions from Head Constables Mahesh Somra, Hoshiar Singh, Praveen Kumar, Jugan Singh, Mahavir Singh, and Constables Mohit Mahla, Jagdeep, Jitendra Kumar, and Surendra Kumar.

In a separate case, the Mahankali Police in Hyderabad busted an inter-state cheating gang by arresting four accused persons in connection with FIR No. 52/2026, registered under Sections 316(2), 318(4), read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said on Saturday.

Police said the accused were involved in a large-scale silver cheating racket operating across multiple states. According to a complaint filed by Sri Hiralal Verma, owner of "Sri Jagadamba Industries" on Mahankali Street in Secunderabad, the incident occurred on March 25, 2026, at around 4:30 pm, when one of his regular customers, Rajesh, along with another person, visited his shop.

They allegedly brought three raw silver bars weighing 3,425 grams (61% purity), 3,420 grams (63.75% purity), and 3,316 grams (62.75% purity), along with a purity testing report.

Police said that since Rajesh was a regular customer who had previously exchanged silver multiple times, the complainant trusted him and handed over 25 small silver bars weighing a total of 6,350 grams (60% purity) without rechecking the material. The accused then left the shop.

Later, upon testing the material, the complainant found that it contained 0% silver, realising he had been cheated. The estimated loss was around ₹15 lakh, officials said.

Subsequently, two more similar cases were registered at the Mahankali Police Station and the Market Police Station, where complainants were allegedly cheated by the same group. The total loss is estimated at 6.3 kg of silver in the Mahankali Police Station case and 6.2 kg in the Market Police Station case. (ANI)

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