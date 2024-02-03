Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop Uttar Pradesh into a hub of medical device manufacturing, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is currently engaged in developing the Medical Device Park in Greater Noida, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including among others the Gamma Radiation facility for cancer care.

The ongoing efforts include equipping the park with advanced medical devices encompassing cancer care and radiology, imaging technologies, anesthetics, cardiorespiratory equipment, as well as devices associated with pacemakers and cochlear implants.

"Spread across a sprawling 350-acre expanse near Jewar Airport in Sector 28 of Greater Noida, the Medical Device Park is poised to be a beacon of innovation. The estimated investment for this visionary project stands at Rs 439 crore, with a significant portion, Rs 190 crore, earmarked for the development of common infrastructure (CIF)," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Being developed as a 'one-stop destination,' the Medical Device Park, will house laboratories and center facilities, streamlining a diverse range of tests in a centralized location. This strategic approach aims to reduce manufacturing costs, optimize medical equipment utilization, and foster a robust ecosystem for medical device manufacturing nationwide.

To catalyse this initiative, the state government has introduced a scheme offering a one-time grant-in-aid for the establishment of common infrastructure facilities within the Medical Device Park. The focus is on equipping the park with state-of-the-art equipment dedicated to cancer care, radiology, imaging, anesthetics, cardiorespiratory support, pacemakers, and cochlear implants.

In a bid to establish Gamma Radiation facilities, YEIDA has invited companies to participate through the Expression of Interest (EOI) process. The operation, maintenance, and management of these facilities will be carried out through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, with ongoing efforts to finalize work distribution.

The Medical Device Park is strategically organized into five key segments to comprehensively address the diverse facets of medical device manufacturing. The Cancer Care-Radiotherapy Medical Devices segment focuses on essential equipment like the rotation cobalt machine, radiotherapy simulation system, and Linac 4 brachytherapy system.

For Radiology and Nuclear Imaging Systems, the park aims to introduce crucial diagnostic tools such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, SPECT scan, mammography, ultrasound machines, and cath labs. Simultaneously, in the Anaesthetics and Cardio-Respiratory Medical Devices category, the park will facilitate the manufacturing of Anaesthesia workstations, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Dialysis Machines, Dialyzers, and Peritoneal Dialyzer Kits.

In the realm of implantable electronic devices, the park will contribute to the production of cochlear implants, pacemakers, hip implants, knee implants, and insulin pump equipment. Lastly, the fifth category encompasses in vitro diagnostics, offering facilities such as biochemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers, immunoassays, coagulation analyzers, and blood gas analyzers. (ANI)

