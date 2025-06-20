Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): People perform yoga on Friday at the 'weekly yoga camp' at Gorakhnath Temple Complex ahead of the International Day of Yoga, which will be observed worldwide on 21 June.

The country is gearing up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21. The government is organising a multitude of events nationwide to mark the occasion, with "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as this year's theme.

Yoga Sangam, the main event, will orchestrate a synchronised mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across India on June 21, 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national event at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This collective celebration aims to reaffirm our shared commitment to the timeless practice of yoga and its enduring relevance in today's world.

An invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, Yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj', meaning "to join," "to yoke," or "to unite." It symbolises the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. India proposed the draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga, which was endorsed by a record 175 member states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

The date of June 21 was chosen as it is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day represents a symbolic harmony between nature and human wellness and is important in many cultures. (ANI)

