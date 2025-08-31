Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): In just ten months, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has identified 13.32 lakh of the state's poorest families under the Zero Poverty Campaign, setting a new benchmark in poverty eradication, an official statement from the UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Of those, more than 3.72 lakh families are already receiving multidimensional benefits, underscoring the government's commitment to uplifting the underprivileged, according to a release.

CM Yogi first announced the campaign in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2024, and officially launched it on October 2, 2024. The mission aims to ensure that no family is left deprived of basic needs or social security, with a target to identify at least 25 ultra-poor families in every Gram Panchayat.

Each family is being linked to housing, employment, healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities to secure long-term transformation under the drive.

As of August 2025, Azamgarh leads with 42,082 families identified, followed by Jaunpur (39,374), Sitapur (36,571), Hardoi (30,050), and Prayagraj (28,935). Special drives with panchayats and voluntary organisations are accelerating outreach in these districts.

The Chief Minister has emphasised that the campaign extends beyond financial aid; it aims to eliminate poverty entirely by 2027.

The identified families are being integrated with flagship schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and MGNREGA, alongside support for education and women's empowerment through self-help groups, a release said.

With data-driven tracking, close monitoring, and grassroots transparency, the Zero Poverty Campaign is fast emerging as a transformative mission to make Uttar Pradesh poverty-free, with active participation from society at large.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister also visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to inspect the preservation work being carried out under the National Mission for Manuscripts.

CM Yogi closely monitored the progress of preserving rare manuscripts and instructed that the pace of work be accelerated.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preservation works being carried out by the National Mission for Manuscripts at the university's extension building with the support of the Government of India. He also enquired about the progress of the historic Saraswati Bhavan Library and other construction works. (ANI)

