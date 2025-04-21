Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): One person died and another was injured after a pickup vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Pipli-Bhavan road in the Dhumakot area of Pauri district, Uttarakhand, on Monday.

The vehicle was travelling from Dhumakot to Apola when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the gorge. Two people were on board at the time of the accident.

The injured person has been identified as Bhupendra Singh (56), son of Chhawan Singh, a resident of Talakandai village in Pauri. He was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital.

The other passenger, Vinod Singh Rawat (40), son of Khushal Singh and a resident of Apola village, died on the spot.

After receiving information from the Dhumakot Police Station, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, reached the spot with rescue equipment. The team descended into the gorge using ropes and recovered the body, which was handed over to the district police. (ANI)

