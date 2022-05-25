Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Six people going from Tehri Garhwal towards Uttarkashi were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, all the bodies were found burnt.

The police has reached the site of the mishap.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

